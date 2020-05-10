WGMD Fishing Report 5-10-20

Saturday saw gale warnings up for the ocean and bays that will extend into Sunday morning then small craft advisories will be up at least until Monday afternoon. It looks like if we can get through the next few days more seasonal weather will arrive by the end of next week.

The current cold snap has dropped water temperatures from 58 to 55 degrees at the Delaware Lightship Buoy and from 59 to 54 degrees at Lewes. Such a drop will usually be accompanied by lockjaw from the local fish.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they didn’t have anything to report for Saturday, but did have a few more scattered repots of black drum from Broadkill Beach and Delaware Bay before the cold snap.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was nothing to report for Saturday. You know the weather is bad when the tog fishermen stay in Virginia and Maryland.

On a personal note, I did not draw a golden ticket for a spot on the Angler out of Ocean City

this Friday. I thank the captain for letting me know and refunding my deposit.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.