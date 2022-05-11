WGMD Fishing Report 5-10-22

It was another cool and windy day with 13-foot seas at the Delaware Lightship Buoy. Gale warnings are up into Wednesday morning and the National Weather Service says there is a slight chance this storm could become subtropical. The main thing that will prevent this is the ocean water that is still too cold. Something we have complained about all spring.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there has been some serious beach erosion and there is a sharp drop-off along much of the shoreline at the Delaware Seashore State Park. The water at Indian River Inlet is very dirty from the sand and the grass that has been disturbed by the exceptional high tides. Once the storm is over it will take several tides before the water clears.

I know a lot of people are anxious for black sea bass to open on Sunday, but the fish may not be as ready to bite as we hope. They have been tossed around for over a week and may need time to recover.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.