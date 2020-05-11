WGMD Fishing Report 5-11-20

Sunday saw warmer temperatures, but the winds were strong enough to have small craft advisories up in the ocean and bay. The long-range forecast promises warmer weather by the end of the week and boy do we need it.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said he and some friends went black drum fishing at the Coral Beds on Friday and caught several on female hard crabs. They only boxed two of the 40 pounders. Along on the trip was a five-year-old boy who was fighting his first black drum when his dad tightened the drag. When the fish made its last run at the boat the line broke. Steve said the look that boy gave his dad was priceless.

Over in Maryland, Governor Hogan has relaxed the rules so you may now go recreational fishing and boating. This means you can play catch and release or just go for a boat ride. Trolling is still the top technique for catching a trophy rockfish. Nine to twelve-inch shads or umbrella rigs pulled along channel edges from Chesapeake Beach south work best.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.