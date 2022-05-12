WGMD Fishing Report 5-11-22

These reports are getting to be redundant. The wind continues to blow from the north, northeast and while gale warnings have come down, they have been replaced by small craft advisories. Air temperatures are supposed to increase

over the weekend, but seas are to remain at 3 to 4 feet in the ocean and there will be rain and thunderstorms. It’s not looking real good for small boats trying to get out to the Del-Jersey-Land on Sunday for black sea bass.

If getting the dickens kicked out of you for 26 miles just to catch a sea bass holds little interest, there are always tog to be caught over ocean structure closer to shore. The inshore reef sites and wrecks hold tog that will be more than happy to scarf down your green crabs and, if you can find them, sand fleas. Truth is, after seven days of strong northeast winds, crabs and sand fleas may be had to find.

I was out on Wednesday and a walk across the Acme parking lot convinced me to stay home out of that blasted wind.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.