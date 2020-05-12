WGMD Fishing Report 5-12-20

Monday saw a little rain in the morning and then sunshine for the afternoon. The wind was steady all day and caused small craft advisories that will carry over into Tuesday. The water temperature at the Delaware Lightship is 56 degrees and its 54 degrees at Lewes.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he had nothing to report for Monday, but a group of private boaters put a half dozen black drum on his cleaning table over the weekend. The fish were caught on chowder clams off of Broadkill Beach.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark said one customer caught an 11-inch croaker at Fenwick Island along with a few kings. He didn’t know for sure what bait was used, but my guess would be bloodworms. Slot-sized rockfish were caught out of the inlet during the night between Sunday and Monday on shads. A trout was also caught out of the inlet. If you plan to fish at Indian River Inlet please remember to wear a face mask and keep social distancing. Park fees are now in force, so no more free entrance.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.