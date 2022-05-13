WGMD Fishing Report 5-12-22

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday and while they may come down on Friday, the seas will be running 3 to 4 feet and that ain’t comfortable for most small craft. The marine forecast has those 3 to 4-foot seas running right through Sunday, so the bigger the boat you can find to fish on when sea bass season opens, the better.

The beaches and Indian River Inlet are still a mess. Old Inlet reported that the water is full of sand and weed and there is a deep drop-off from the dunes to the beach. The sand fence has been knocked down and is scattered all over the beach. This can be a hazard to those who drive on the sand. It is possible that Parks could close certain parts of the state-run beaches.

Then we have the water. I feel certain the ocean and bay will be full of floating debris. Keep a sharp lookout and run at a safe speed. Props and plastic will break.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.