WGMD Fishing Report 5-13-20

Tuesday saw sunny skies, but a steady northwest wind had small craft advisories up all day. Wednesday and Thursday are looking pretty good right now with light winds and no rain. The water temperature at the Delaware Lightship is 55 degrees and it is 53 degrees at Lewes.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina has changed the date of the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament to June 5. She did this to conform with Governor Carney’s reopening of more businesses on June 1. While the tournament does draw a lot of entries, they don’t all arrive at the same time so a large crowd is not a problem.

The phones at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle are out and will be out for most of Wednesday. I was able to get the fishing report from their website. Regan Megginson had a 35-inch rockfish on bunker at Fenwick Island. Shad have been caught on shad darts out of Indian River Inlet on both tides. Small blues are available from the Inlet on metal and bucktails during the incoming.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.