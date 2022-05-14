WGMD Fishing Report 5-13-22

Friday we finally had some fish caught in Delaware.

Actually, the catching began on Thursday, when John Miller from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania caught a 21-inch flounder from the South Jetty at Indian River Inlet on a white bucktail. The photo that was posted on Facebook showed just how rough the water was and how wet John was, but he prevailed.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was no charter boats made it out on Friday, but they did see a few flounder that were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Don’t forget, the shop will hold a Women’s Fishing Seminar today, Saturday May 14. All of you ladies should stop by and get some valuable information and it’s all free.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the shad and small rockfish returned to Indian River Inlet on Friday. They said the water was surprisingly clean and the fish were caught on shad darts, small spoons, bucktails and Speck Rigs.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.