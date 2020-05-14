WGMD Fishing Report 5-14-20

Wednesday was a pretty nice day with sunny skies and reasonable temperatures and winds. Thursday is looking good as well, but Friday could see seas to five feet making for a rough ride to the sea bass grounds.

Once again, I drove down to Indian River Inlet in an attempt to catch a bluefish or shad. Once again, I was skunked. I planned my arrival to coincide with the beginning of incoming water and I was right on target. Unfortunately, the water that came in was just as dirty as the water that went out. Casting my Stingsilver and shad dart produced nothing, nor did I see anyone else catch a fish either on a lure or bait.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina did check in a 33-inch rockfish caught at Broadkill Beach on sand fleas by John Davis. Captain Pete Haines took the Top Fin fun fishing and found a few more tog. Hunter Selby and his Dad fished Delaware Bay on their boat Miss Meaner and caught two black drum on sand fleas and clam.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.