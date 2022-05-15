WGMD Fishing Report 5-14-22

In spite of rain and fog, lots of fish were caught on Saturday.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid ran out for tog and returned with a catch. Several private boats fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and had keeper flounder.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said one of his customers had a keeper rockfish at Cape Henlopen on sand fleas. Four others ran out to the Outer Wall and sorted through many shorts to box their limit of tog. The Lewes and Rehoboth and Canal gave up some keeper flounder on white Gulp! fished in a small jighead. Blues were caught from the beach near the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a 34-inch keeper rockfish caught on Friday night at Three Rs Road on an SP Minnow. Some 15 to 20-inch blues were taken in the same location by casting metal. The Indian River Inlet has seen good numbers of shad and short tog.

Tog season closes May 15.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.