WGMD Fishing Report 5-15-20

Thursday was another nice day with reasonable winds that increased in the afternoon. Friday is looking a bit rough for the opening day of sea bass season. Small craft advisories are up for seas to six feet. Water temperature at the Delaware Lightship Buoy is 57 degrees and it’s 55 degrees at Lewes.

I outsmarted myself on Wednesday. I arrived at Indian River Inlet at the beginning of the incoming current when the water was still dirty from the outgoing. Today I saw reports with photos from folks who fished later in the day when the water had cleared and they had a good time catching shad.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they caught shad again on the incoming current at the north side and small blues from the south side. Shad darts for the shad and metal or bucktails for the blues.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he had not seen a fish all day. I expect he will see a table full of sea bass on Friday as some of the larger boats make a run to open the season.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.