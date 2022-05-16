WGMD Fishing Report 5-15-22

Sunday saw more fish caught than have been caught all year.

Black sea bass season opened and every boat that made the run to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef returned with a limit of tasty filets. I understand the fog proved to be a problem early in the morning, but once that cleared, everyone had clear sailing.

Add to all those sea bass, a bluefish blitz at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park with plenty of big blues caught on mullet and surface lures and you have about the most exciting fishing there is to be had in Delaware. In addition, there were keeper flounder caught from the pier on live minnows and Gulp!.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said on top of all the boats with black sea bass limits, they also checked in a 5-pound trout caught from Indian River Inlet and a black drum taken from the surf at Key Box Road.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said several of his customers fished the Outer Wall and boxed limits of tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.