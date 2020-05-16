WGMD Fishing Report 5-16-20

Friday was opening day for black sea bass season. Unfortunately, the weather was not on the side of the fishermen with small craft advisories and seas to five feet. Some of the larger boats may have run, but if they did, they were not back in time for this report.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Tommy cleaned some tog caught at the Outer Wall and some flounder taken out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. While details were scarce, I suspect green crab and sand fleas worked on the tog while pink Gulp! has been the hot flounder bait.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark said there were a lot of hickory shad caught out of Indian River Inlet on Friday. Small spoons and shad darts have been the top lures for these fish. The beach saw plenty of fishermen, but no fish.

The Wrecker, with Captain Jeremy Blunt, brought in the first swordfish to Ocean City. It weighed 177 pounds.

Saturday is supposed to be nice and this will draw a lot of people to the beach and the Inlet. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. If things get too crowded for comfort, leave.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.