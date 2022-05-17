WGMD Fishing Report 5-16-22

Monday saw the threat of thunderstorms keep charter and private boats close to the dock. I don’t blame them. Being caught out in the ocean in a thunderstorm is about as scary experience as I hope I ever have.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Shawn Hastings from Frankford caught a 5-pound trout while fishing the southside jetty at Indian River Inlet. He was using a flounder rig with a live minnow.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us a few guys are walking the beach at night casting SP Minnows and catching nice-sized rockfish.

Tuesday the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and the Marines will be conducting a routine search and rescue exercise about 23 miles east of Ocean City, Maryland. Mariners are asked not to disturb any debris or interfere with any personal or boats or low flying aircraft.

This will give you some idea what it was like fishing out of Virginia Beach where military exercises happened every day.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.