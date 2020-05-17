WGMD Fishing Report 5-17-20

Saturday saw warm temperatures and light winds so the sea bass fleet was able to run. The water temperature at the Delaware Lightship has reached 60 degrees and it is 61 degrees at Lewes. Sunday and Monday look to have fishable weather and then its back into the washing machine.

Down in Ocean City the Fish Bound had a limit catch of sea bass on Friday. Scott Lenox keeps catching flounder limits out of the Thorofare on Dale Timmons Deadly Double rigs baited with Gulp!

Closer to home, Lewes Harbour Marina reported sea bass on the cleaning table, but they didn’t know what boat the fish came from. Some flounder were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said it was shad, shad and more shad on small spoons and shad darts out of Indian River Inlet on Saturday. A few trout were caught from the South Pocket. Surf fishermen picked up a few kings on bloodworms and FishBites. If you want to catch a big rockfish, show up at the Inlet around 3:00 AM with big plastic shads or swimming plugs.

