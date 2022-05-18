WGMD Fishing Report 5-17-22

Tuesday saw fishing get back on track with lots of sea bass caught along with flounder, blues and shad.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle has opened a second location on Long Neck Road between Cove Liquors and Paradise Grill. This store will have everything you will need for fishing and crabbing in the Back Bays so make plans to stop by and say HI!.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said all the charter boats that ran to ocean structure come back with limits of black sea bass. That included the Katydid, Surface Tension and On Delivery. Patrick Louth of New Castle fished the Coral Beds with a clam and caught a 56-pound black drum.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park saw some blues and flounder caught on Tuesday according to Henlopen Tackle.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was rockfish to 31 inches caught from the South Pocket on a white bucktail with a red worm. Shad and small blues were caught from Indian River Inlet on darts and small spoons during incoming water.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.