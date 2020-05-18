WGMD Fishing Report 5-18-20

Sunday saw the temperature cool off and the wind pick up. The weather is going downhill faster than my bank balance with the first tropical storm of the season going past our coast.

I am afraid I have some very bad news to pass along. My good friend and well-known charter captain John Nedelka has passed away. I first met John more than 45 years ago when we both had camper trailers at Bayshore Campgrounds. I remember when he brought the Karen Sue back from New England through New York City and what an adventure we all thought that was. I could always count on John for reliable reports. If fishing was bad, he said it was bad. He sold the Karen Sue last year and sort of retired. He has left a big hole in my heart and in the Delaware fishing community.

Steve Smith at Smith Bait in Leipsic said black drum fishing remains good at the Coral Beds where clams or hard crabs attract fish to 60 pounds.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle told us kings, croaker and trout have been caught at Broadkill Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.