WGMD Fishing Report 5-18-22

Wednesday was a beautiful day to be on the water, unless that water was the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and you were trying to catch a flounder. Mike Pizzolato and I left the Lewes boat ramp around 8:30am as the current was running in and we fished the entire Canal on both sides until 11:30 when the current went slack. We never had a touch. Mike was fishing with a squid strip and a live minnow and I had my never-fail green bucktail-Gulp! crawfish combo. The water temperature was 60 degrees and we worked depths from two to 14 feet. Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid, Surface Tension and the Undaunted all had boat limits of sea bass on Wednesday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me it was a slow day on the surf with more skates and dog sharks than anything else. The Indian River Inlet was equally slow.

At Hook ’em and Cook ‘em the report was a boat limit of sea bass on the Judy V.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.