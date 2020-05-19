WGMD Fishing Report 5-19-20

Monday was just the beginning of a week of terrible weather. Small craft advisories were up all day and gale warnings will be up on Tuesday. Seas will not drop below seven feet for the rest of the week. Waves were already at six feet at the Delaware Lightship Buoy and the water temperature had dropped back to 58 degrees.

I fear I am to blame for this run of nasty weather. On Saturday I put away my long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks and broke out my shorts and tee shirts. Apparently, the weather gods saw me do this and decided to show me who was boss.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina did check in an 82.4-pound black drum for Benjamin Attanasi that he caught on a clam fishing from his family’s boat the Silver Lining off of Broadkill Beach. The fish was bigger the he is. Teri Carter caught two black drum to 43 pounds on clams from a boat off of Broadkill Beach. Patrick Smith caught a 73-pound black drum on the Jenna Rae.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.