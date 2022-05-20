WGMD Fishing Report 5-19-22

Thursday began with a brisk wind that kept most boats at the dock. Some waited until the wind dropped out and ran a bit late.

I would like to begin with a freshwater report from Ed O’Donnell. He fished the fly-fishing only section of Red Clay Creek on Wednesday and caught over two dozen rainbow trout to 17 inches plus lots of sunfish on green weenie, woolly bugger and squirmy wormy flies. I swear that’s the actual name of those flies.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told me the charter boats got a late start and were not back when I called. A private boat did bring in a limit of black sea bass. They did see flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Friday is the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said three customers had three flounder from the Canal. Another had a rockfish at Fenwick Island on a clam.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.