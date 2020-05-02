WGMD Fishing Report 5-2-20

With small craft advisories up and storms about I don’t think too many folks went fishing on Friday. If they did, they kept it a secret from my reporting stations. Saturday and Sunday look a bit better. The seas in the ocean won’t settle down until Saturday afternoon, but the bays should be fishable.

Friday was opening day for the Maryland Trophy Striped Bass Season. I was unable to get any reports, but hope to have some for Saturday.

With the better weather this weekend the state parks in Delaware are going to draw quite a few people. Many of them will want to fish the surf in their properly licensed vehicles that must be at least twenty yards apart and can only have two licensed fishermen from the same household. Both must be activity fishing. I believe you can count on the State Park Rangers enforcing these regulations without exception. There are also limits as to how many people will be allowed into the state parks and remember, no restrooms.

If you plan to surf fish this weekend, I would arrive early to secure a spot before the park reaches its capacity.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.