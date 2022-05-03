WGMD Fishing Report 5-2-22

Monday was another good day to be fishing.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Ed Heite caught a 5.25-pound trout out of Indian River Inlet on a ¼-ounce leadhead and a paddletail shad. They also reported that Grant Barnhart, who caught that big rockfish from the surf at Fenwick Island on a plug, has caught a 29-inch black drum at Fenwick on a salted clam.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said Ernie Stone went out on the Persistence with Captain Jason DeStafney and came back with a Delaware Citation 10.28-pound tog. The Outer Wall produced tog as well. Archer had four keepers to 20.5 pounds and released nine shorts, Seth had four keepers and released eight shorts while Phillip had one keeper and released four shorts. Green crab and sand fleas were the baits.

Lewes Ice House Bait and Tackle said a few flounder have been caught at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.