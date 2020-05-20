WGMD Fishing Report 5-20-20

Tuesday was a mess. The wind had gale warnings up and it looks like we are going to have rough seas right up until the weekend.

We did get some good news from the governor. The bathrooms at our state parks will be open beginning on Friday. When you reach a certain age, this becomes a very important thing and I passed that age quite awhile ago.

The rule that all persons in your surf fishing vehicle must be fishing has also been relaxed. However, there will be restrictions on how many vehicles can be on the beach or in the state parks. Rangers will be keeping count and will close access once that number is reached.

I didn’t bother to call any of my reporting stations for a fishing report because the wind darn near blew me away when I went out to get my mail. I did get one report late on Monday from Lewes Harbour Marina. Parker and Larry Taylor teamed up to catch a 60.3-pound black drum on a clam from the family boat off of Broadkill Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.