WGMD Fishing Report 5-20-22

Friday saw perfect weather for a flounder tournament and Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said over 500 fishermen came out for the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament. Amanda has not added up the sales of tee shirts, bucktails and other contributions, but just the entry fees alone will give the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network a donation of over $10,000. Every angler that entered the tournament can be proud on their contribution.

First Place was Matt Moffa with a 4.15-pound flounder. Second went to Matt Mitchell with his 4.00 pounder. Third was a 3.99-pounder caught by Jim Okoniewski and fourth was caught by Jen Petkus and weighed 3.99 pounds. Tie broken by time of catch. Kyle Slayman was fifth with a 3.83-pound flounder and in sixth was Tim West with a 3.62 pounder. The weight difference between second and sixth is .38 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.