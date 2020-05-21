WGMD Fishing Report 5-21-20

Wednesday saw a continuation of the gale warning from Tuesday and the seas are not going to settle down anytime soon. The forecast has six to nine footers on Thursday, four to sixes on Friday, three to fives on Saturday and back to four to sixes on Sunday. The water temperature at the Delaware Lightship has dropped all the way back to 56.5 degrees and it is 56.3 degrees at Lewes.

Delaware beaches will have relaxed rules this weekend, but with the cold water and cool daytime temperatures we may not see too many people taking a swim or sunbathing. Those big waves will help thin out the number of surf fishermen.

About the only place you will be able to fish with any hint of comfort is along the lee shore of a pond or tidal creek. The ponds hold bass, perch and pickerel while the tidal creeks and rivers have white perch and catfish. Try worms, live minnows, or jigs in the ponds. White perch like bloodworms and catfish will take cut bunker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.