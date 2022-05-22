WGMD Fishing Report 5-21-22

Saturday was a bit breezy and a lot of boats choose not to sail.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid ran to ocean structure and returned with sea bass. The Angler with Captain Jackie put Richard Harris on a 52-pound Delaware Citation black drum on Thursday night and Mark Czarski on a 66-pound Delaware Citation black drum on Friday night. Both caught at the Coral Beds on clams.

Scott Lenox from Fish OC reported the first bluefin and yellowfin tuna of the season were caught on the Take ‘em out of Harbor Island Marina. They were fishing on the 800-Fathom Line outside the Poorman’s Canyon.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that Mark Hornberger caught an 11-pound bluefish on a plug from the beach just north of Indian River Inlet.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said her boats didn’t run on Saturday morning due to the high wind.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.