WGMD Fishing Report 5-22-22

Sunday saw very few boats run to the ocean.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the only boat that ran was the head boat Angler. She ran to the bay and returned with a catch of kingfish to almost 1-pound. On Saturday night Jesse Lerch caught a 20-pound black drum on a clam in Delaware Bay fishing with Captain Chris Keller.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was some 18 to 20-inch blues caught on cut bait. A few short flounder were taken on minnows.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said a customer fished the Coral Beds with bloodworms and caught kingfish to 18 inches.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the Cast for a Cure Tournament raised a lot of money for the Tunnel Cancer Center even though the fishing was a slow pick. Sporto Gray did manage a 20-inch black drum for his team, One More Cast.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said a 33-inch rockfish was caught at Herring Point on a sand flea.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.