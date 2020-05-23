WGMD Fishing Report 5-23-20

Friday was another lousy day of nasty weather with rain joining the wind to keep most people from fishing. There may be some relief over the weekend, but the water is so stirred up it is going to take awhile to settle down and the forecast has seas to five and six feet right through Monday. Water temperatures remain in the 55 to 56-degree range.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the beaches have been closed due to high tides that has water pushed to the dune line. A few hickory shad and small blues were taken from the inlet on the top of the tide. Slot-sized rockfish continue to be caught by hardy night-time anglers who use large plastic shads or plugs.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy had nothing to report. The wind has made even the thought of drifting for flounder in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal out of the question.

I have never seen a spring like this. To have 56-degree water temperatures on Memorial Day is unheard of and I have no idea what will happen once we finally get some warm weather.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.