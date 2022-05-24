WGMD Fishing Report 5-23-22

Monday, I spent the day on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland. Captain Chris called late on Sunday evening to say the wind would be up early on Monday morning so we would depart at 0800 instead of 0600. I don’t know what the wind was like at 0600, but it was a tad brisk at 0800.

We ran out in confused 3 to 4-foot seas for 2 hours before stopping on the first piece of structure. I tried to use a slow jig, but it just wouldn’t work on a crowded boat.

I switched to a top-bottom rig baited with Gulp! and at least I was getting bit. My first drop produced a keeper and my second drop brought up a short.

There were at least 25 elder gentlemen (my age) from the Washington, DC area on the trip and I figured they were all experienced anglers. I was wrong. We spent a great deal of time tangled up.

The weather and the fishing were so bad, Chris came back 2 hours early.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.