WGMD Fishing Report 5-24-20

Saturday was just about perfect. Light winds and pleasant temperatures with fish biting in the ocean and the bay. Sunday, however, is not looking too good. Small craft advisories are back up with seas returning to six feet.

I checked Indian River Inlet and the water was very dirty on the outgoing, as I expected. Very few people were fishing now that tog season has closed. Back at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they were busy cleaning limit catches of sea bass caught at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. Burt has not been able to run the head boats because Governor Carney has yet to allow them and charter boats to sail.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy and a couple of his helpers were elbow deep at the cleaning table in black sea bass, black drum and flounder. The sea bass came from the Del-Jersey-Land Reef, the drum came from the Coral Beds and the flounder came from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

I was thrilled to see the fishing snap back after a week of awful weather and the sudden drop in water temperature. This week looks promising with light winds and moderate temperatures.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.