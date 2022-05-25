WGMD Fishing Report 5-24-22

To the best of my knowledge no boats sailed on Tuesday.

The Cast for a Cure Surf Tournament was a great success last weekend. Twenty-six teams participated and One More Cast came in First with Sporto Gray, Tim Wallace, Bob Zak and Lance Cochran. Sporto’s 22-inch black drum secured the win. Second was a tie between team In and Out Tire Pros with Eamonn Cary, Martin Cary, Henry Busby and Jim Steel and Team Bayliss and Sons with Chad Bayliss, Brian Hafer, Samantha Moyer and Richard Lineweaver. Equal kingfish scores here. In Third, Team 2 Dudes Fishing with Matt Mills, Brandon Quidas, Duston Smith and Keaton Quidas. Clark reported the beach structure was good but fishing was very slow.

Clark Evans and Brandy Timmons organize this tournament to benefit the Tunnel Cancer Center.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.