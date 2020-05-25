WGMD Fishing Report 5-25-20

Sunday saw small craft advisories back up and they will be up right through Monday morning. Then, and I don’t want to say this too loudly, it looks like we may get two days of light winds and reasonable temperatures.

I received some welcome news from Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic. It seems some of his customers were fishing for rockfish at night at the Crossledge when, much to their surprise, they caught some five to six-pound trout. Those of us who remember back to the late 1960s and early 1970s may recall that we caught the biggest trout at night. Let’s hope history is repeating itself.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us that Hunter Walsh caught an 18 and a 20-inch flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The fish fell for minnows and Gulp! Matt Mock had a 19-inch flounder, also from the Canal, on a salmon red Gulp! Jeffery Tippitt used a clam at the Coral Beds to catch a big black drum while fishing from the family boat Poochies Pride.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.