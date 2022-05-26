WGMD Fishing Report 5-25-22

To the best of my knowledge no boats sailed on Wednesday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said some big blues were taken out of the South Pocket on spoons early in the morning during outgoing water. During incoming water shad, smaller blues and a few decent rockfish were caught along the Northside on darts, small spoons and bucktails. The rockfish were under the shad and snapper blues and they were hitting the bucktails. Earlier in the week, Mike Green had a 12-pound, 10-ounce blue at Three Rs Road on a whole mullet rig. Other big blues were caught at South Fenwick. There have been a few small, kingfish, trout, blowfish and snapper blues scattered along the surf.

Some beach access roads remain closed due to storm damage. They should be fixed before the holiday weekend.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle reported a customer had a 35-inch black drum from the Broadkill Slough on a clam early in the week.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.