WGMD Fishing Report 5-26-20

Monday was a good day to be fishing from the beach or the Indian River Inlet. Tuesday and Wednesday look promising as well with light winds and three-foot seas on the ocean.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us a 30-inch bluefish was caught near Cape Henlopen Point. No information on bait or rig, but if I had to guess, I would say cut bunker.

Lewes Ice House posted a photo of a nice black drum caught at Broadkill Beach on sand fleas. They also reported blues caught from the pier at Cape Henlopen State Park.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark told us big blues showed up at the Inlet on incoming water. They hit metal and bucktails. Gabby Arnone caught a nine-pound blue on cut bunker from the surf north of Indian River Inlet.

In what has to be a big surprise, the first white marlin of the year has been caught and released from a boat out of Ocean City, Maryland. Carl Sauer on the Reel Escape with Captain Chris Miller fishing the Washington Canyon accomplished this fete.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.