WGMD Fishing Report 5-26-22

To the best of my knowledge, no boats sailed on Thursday.

As of Thursday, some beach access roads remain closed. The Navy Crossing on Cape Henlopen State Park is closed. At Delaware Seashore State Park, Keybox, Conquest and Faithful Steward crossings are closed. The reason for the closing is the northeast winds have driven the ocean against the dunes and washed away the sand creating a sharp drop-off to the beach. DNREC crews are working to repair the problem, but they have not been able to complete the job in time for the weekend.

My friend Dan Neumann and two other anglers tried to fish three Rs Road on Wednesday. They needed 6 to 8-ounce sinkers and had problems with weeds. They caught dogfish and skates until the beach went away on high tide.

If you plan to be on the beach this weekend, take plenty of DEET bug spray. The wind will be southwest and the flies will be intense.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em saw a 5-pound trout caught from Indian River Inlet on squid.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.