WGMD Fishing Report 5-27-20

Tuesday was another good day to be fishing anywhere except with me. I hit Indian River Inlet at the top of the incoming current looking for big bluefish or even little bluefish or even a hickory shad. After two hours of nothing, I came back home. Called Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle to find out they caught two to three-pound blues at dawn.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had quite a list of successful anglers. At the top was the largest black drum of the year. A 92-pounder caught by Karen Cloverdale fishing from the Sarah Lynne off of Broadkill Beach. Young Brantley Gray was fishing the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with his PawPaw Shawn Hastings when they managed to collect two keeper flounder while using pink shine Gulp! Laura Kemper caught an eight-pound bluefish from the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park on a finger mullet. Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe had a six-man limit of black sea bass from the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on clams and squid.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.