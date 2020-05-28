WGMD Fishing Report 5-28-20

Wednesday saw perfect fishing conditions with a light southeast wind and overcast skies. Thursday and Friday will see the wind go south and increase to 15 to 20 knots.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me kings were caught from the beach on bloodworms. Early on Wednesday morning rockfish of 40 and 43 inches were caught and released from the surf on cut bunker.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had quite a list of good catches. Richard Harpel had black drum measuring 31 and 21 inches from his boat at Broadkill Beach. Declan Morrissey, CJ Fritchman and Brody Smith caught three flounder between 16.5 and 19.5 inches out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on chartreuse Gulp! Arabella Pilling had a 19.5-inch flounder out of the canal on pink Gulp. Jules Mister caught a 16.5 and a 20-inch flounder from the canal on Gulp!

At Lewes Ice House we learned that Christina and her dad Mike fished from the Lewes Town Dock and caught a 17 and a 19-inch flounder on squid and minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.