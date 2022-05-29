WGMD Fishing Report 5-28-22

Saturday saw people fishing and they caught some fish.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Anthony from the shop fished the Coral Beds with clam to catch and release a big black drum. Richard Harpel was on the Coral Beds Thursday night when he caught and released a big black drum. Branden Moyer fished from the Undaunted with Captain Beau at the Coral Beds to catch a 77-pound black drum on a clam. On Saturday, the Katydid and the On Delivery had sea bass from the ocean and the Pirate King had had croaker from the bay.

Old Inlet said blues were caught up and down the beach on cut bunker. Rockfish were caught from the beach at night on plugs and Sassy Shads.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said flounder to 4.5 pounds were caught from the pier on Saturday. Spot and croaker were also taken.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said black drum were caught from Broadkill Beach on clams and crabs.

