WGMD Fishing Report 5-29-20

Thursday saw winds out of the south with seas at three to five feet in the ocean. This is the weather we will have right through the weekend.

At Lewes Ice House the report was flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp!, squid and minnows.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us blues to 30 inches were caught all day out of Indian River Inlet. Metal and bucktails did the job on the blues.

Carson sent me an email saying he caught a 15 and a 17-inch trout at Broadkill Beach. Both fish took shrimp.

Steve Redden, Jr. ran to the deep and came back to Indian River Marina with four nice yellowfin tuna, the first of the year for Delaware.

Captain Aaron Hurd took Lacy Moffet and Monica Baylis to the Coral Beds where they caught and released a 48-inch black drum on a clam.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina told us Dan Reel had a black drum at the Coral Beds. Mike Shook caught and released a big black drum that he estimated at over 90 pounds on a clam at the Coral Beds.

