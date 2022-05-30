WGMD Fishing Report 5-29-22

Sunday was a great day to be fishing!

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Billy and Conner Mister caught black drum while fishing from their boat off of Broadkill Beach. Young Peter Didden fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with Gulp! and caught flounder weighing 3.2 and 2.5 pounds. The Katydid and the Undaunted fished ocean structure and returned with black sea bass. The Angler fished the Bay on Saturday evening and returned with two black drum. Several private boats worked the Canal and caught flounder.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said he had reports of big blues at Fenwick Island on mullet. Rockfish were also caught at Fenwick and at Herring Point on sand fleas. Broadkill Beach saw two black drum caught on clams and one trout taken on sand fleas. Flounder fishing was good in the Canal with Gulp! and minnows the top baits.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the sea bass bite has been decent. He has seen several rockfish come in from the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.