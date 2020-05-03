WGMD Fishing Report 5-3-20

Saturday saw continued small craft advisories up for the ocean, but that was for seas and not for wind. Sunday will see an increase in the wind and we may get back to small craft advisories in the bays and the ocean.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had the news we have been waiting for. The first keeper flounder has been caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The sister and brother team of Olivia and Anthony DiFibo from Wilmington used nuclear chicken Gulp! on Saturday to bring in the first of the year flatfish. Amanda said she was very busy on Saturday as many folks were fishing, but the only fish she had seen when we called was this flounder.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle also said his shop was busy on Saturday with lots of folks heading for the surf. Unfortunately, he had not heard of or seen any fish taken from the beach when we called for this report. The Indian River Inlet did produce small rockfish, blues and shad on metal, bucktails and shad darts. Tog were caught on sand fleas and green crab.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.