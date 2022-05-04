WGMD Fishing Report 5-3-22

Tuesday saw an east wind pretty much shut down the open water fishing. The weekend is not looking good for fishing so take Mom somewhere nice for dinner.

Harry Aiken and his son Scott caught a pair of black drum at Broadkill Beach on Tuesday. I suspect they used clam and sand fleas for bait.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid ran a half-day trip and managed to bring back some tog. On Monday, the Katydid had three Delaware Citations. Scott Shoup, 10.96 pounds, Glenn Melrose, 10.14 pounds and Al Mash, 9.33 pounds. Also on Monday, Jules and Billy Mister had nine tog at the Wall.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Ed Heite fished the Inlet on Monday night catching several short rockfish and one keeper at 31 inches. He used a Sassy Shad. They had also heard of some 17 to 19-inch blues caught from the beach at Fenwick Island on cut bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.