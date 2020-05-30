WGMD Fishing Report 5-30-20

Friday saw small craft advisories up for the ocean with seas running four to five feet.

The big news is Governor Carney finally lifted the ban of for-hire fishing boats late on Thursday evening. I thank Senator Ernie Lopez and Representative Steve Smyk who filled me in with all the restrictions that the boats, captains, mates and customers will be under.

You must make reservations, no walk-on trips. Contactless payments should be maximized. The boat will be limited to 30% occupancy. Only Delaware residents or must comply with all out-of-state travel restrictions. Staff and guests must undergo health screenings based on DPH guidance available at the Essential Services website. The list is much longer and when you call your favorite captain to make a reservation, he or she will explain everything at that time.

As far as fishing, not much change. Flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, blues during the day at the Inlet with rockfish at night. Black drum from the surf at Broadkill Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.