WGMD Fishing Report 5-30-22

Monday saw outstanding fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Captain Jamar and Mate Terry fished the Jersey side and found some excellent sea bass action for their party. Captain Beau at Skipjack Sportfishing said the first few drifts produced excellent sea bass action, but then things slowed and it was a pick for the remainder of the day. Brooke Yarnall fished Three Rs Road on Sunday and caught a 31-inch bluefish. Daniel Korup caught his first black drum, a 25 pounder, on Sunday night at the Coral Beds on a clam. Fuentes Rivas Lucio caught a 56-pound black drum at the Coral Beds during the day. The Katydid, Undaunted and the Savannah Lynn all had sea bass from ocean structure.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Dylan Baker caught a 44-pound golden tilefish and several big blues from the deep.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said Brian had a 21.5-inch flounder from the Canal on Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.