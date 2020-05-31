WGMD Fishing Report 5-31-20

Saturday saw lighter winds, but seas were still running four to five feet. Most of the boats we heard from experienced a bit of a rough ride out, but the good fishing was worth a few bounces here and there.

Several reports from Delaware and Ocean City confirmed excellent tuna fishing at the Baltimore Canyon. Most of the fish have been yellowfins, but at least one true albacore and one bigeye were also landed. A white marlin was released on the Marli out of Ocean City.

Black sea bass fishing remains very good. The head boats out of Fisherman’s Wharf limited out their customers.

Old Inlet reported blues and short rockfish from the beach on finger mullet or bunker.

Lewes Ice House reported some black drum caught from shore at Broadkill Beach on sand fleas, clams or hard crabs.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Matt Fetters had two keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth canal. Logan Serpico is back at his favorite fishing spot, the Lewes Town Dock, where he caught a keeper flounder on a jig baited with Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.