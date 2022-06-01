WGMD Fishing Report 5-31-22

Fishing slowed up a bit on Tuesday.

I had a report from Bart Stolp who ran out to A Buoy with two friends and set up for flounder fishing. His friends set up for black sea bass. They worked the Old Grounds all the way back to B Buoy. Bart did not catch any flounder in the low 60-degree water. His friends caught plenty of short sea bass and very few keepers. This seems to be the general description of fishing the near-shore ocean right now.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Bob Moran, Amanda and Steve Lowe fished on the Flukes of Hazard with peeler crab on Monday night in Delaware Bay to catch some nice black drum. Captain Keith on the Surface Tension fished Delaware Bay with clams also on Monday night to put his party on some good black drum action. On Tuesday the Katydid and the Surface Tension had sea bass.

Old Inlet said the bite has been at night on SP minnows along the north side when the beach and the inlet rocks join.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.