WGMD Fishing Report 5-4-20

Sunday wasn’t quite as bad as the forecast would have us believe. Monday looks to be windy and the remainder of the week appears to be below average temperature wise.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said slot-sized rockfish continue to come in from boats at Collins Beach. Bunker has been the bait of choice. White perch remain in good numbers in all the tributaries of the Delaware Bay and will take bloodworms.

Dan, at Dan’s Tackle, had one customer who caught three keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Saturday. He used shiners to fool his fish. The Broadkill River holds plenty of nice white perch that will take bloodworms. No reports of black drum at Broadkill Beach.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Outfitters in Bethany Beach had reports of kings caught from the beach on bloodworms. They also heard of small blues and rockfish caught on bunker.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was blues, small rock and shad caught from the inlet on metal, bucktails and shad darts. Incoming water is usually the best time to catch these fish.

