WGMD Fishing Report 5-4-22

Wednesday saw a lot of fog and some showers, but boats still went out of Lewes and caught some tog at the Outer Wall and from ocean structure.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a good catch of tog on Wednesday. Several private boats also fished for tog on Wednesday and found success. Green crab and sand fleas remain the top baits.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that shad remain available at Indian River Inlet during incoming water. Shad darts, Speck Rigs and small spoons remain the top lures. Rig the darts and spoons behind a torpedo sinker or metal lure to add the weight needed to cast the lure across the Inlet and allow it to sink down to the shad. Rockfish may be caught at night or at

daybreak on Sassy Shads, SP Minnows or soft plastic paddletails rigged on a ¼-ounce leadhead.

At Henlopen Tackle, Jordan said one customer caught a black drum at Fenwick Island on a clam.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.