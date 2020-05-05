WGMD Fishing Report 5-5-20

Monday saw sunshine and wind with small craft advisories up for the ocean and bays. Tuesday is supposed to be better as the wind lays down.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said two charter captains took their families out tog fishing on Sunday. Captain Carey Evans on the Grizzly and Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin both had good numbers of keepers for the home freezer. They used sand fleas and shrimp for bait.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there was a good run of slot rockfish caught from the Inlet on Sunday night-Monday morning. Swimbaits such as Sassy Shads and Storm lures were the hot baits. During the day on Monday the inlet produced blues and shad on metal and shad darts. Some tog were caught on sand fleas and green crab. At least one surf fisherman had a bluefish on a Kastmaster.

The opening of Trophy Striped Bass Season in Maryland has been very successful. Most charter boats are finding a one-fish per customer limit of rockfish over 35 inches by trolling double bucktails, shads or umbrella rigs.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.