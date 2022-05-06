WGMD Fishing Report 5-5-22

Thursday was the last fishable day for the next few days as a hard nor’easter moves across the Cape Region. Seas are forecasted to 12 feet in the ocean behind northeast winds to 45 knots.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had some exciting news. Captain Brent Wiest on the Katydid caught a pending Delaware State Record tog that weighed 21.7 pounds. The old record weighed 21-pounds, 4-ounces and was caught by Glenn Cave in 2006.

At Henlopen Bait and Tackle, Jordan said he has postponed his kayak tournament until next weekend. Six of his customers on two boats fished the Outer Wall with green crabs and ended the day with a six-man limit of tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle has cancelled their Spring Surf Tournament due to the impending weather. If you have already paid the entry fee, call 302-227-7974 to arrange a refund.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.